Truist Financial Raises Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Price Target to $19.00

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UMPQ. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua Stock Up 0.2 %

Umpqua stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in Umpqua by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Umpqua by 0.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 93,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Umpqua by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Umpqua by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Umpqua by 0.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 280,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.