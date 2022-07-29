Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Twitter by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Twitter by 8.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 133,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,795,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

