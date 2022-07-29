UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $20.19 Average PT from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

UBS Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,957,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,874 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,224,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,078,000 after acquiring an additional 548,440 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

