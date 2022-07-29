UBS Group Reiterates “€230.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a €173.00 ($176.53) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €135.60 ($138.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €141.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €156.24. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 52 week high of €210.60 ($214.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

