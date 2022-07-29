Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $400.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.24. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 684.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,248,000 after purchasing an additional 265,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,625,000 after purchasing an additional 195,797 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

