Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Boosted by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 285.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 209,161 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 5.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $77,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

