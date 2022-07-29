United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 475,181 shares.The stock last traded at $38.27 and had previously closed at $37.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday.

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.09.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

