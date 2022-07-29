UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Trimmed by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,778 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after purchasing an additional 189,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,531,154,000 after acquiring an additional 257,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $538.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,512. The firm has a market cap of $505.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.67 and a 200-day moving average of $496.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,961 shares of company stock worth $62,130,565. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.