USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 2.4 %

USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $63.49 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.