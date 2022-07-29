USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE USNA opened at $70.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $63.49 and a one year high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USNA. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 60.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

