VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

