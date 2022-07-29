Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 90,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,933,857. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

