Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Trading 1.6% Higher

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI – Get Rating) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.77 and last traded at $70.60. Approximately 361,862 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 345,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.50.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15.

