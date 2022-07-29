Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 818.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.56. 72,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,615. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.99.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

