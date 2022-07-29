Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Trading 2.2% Higher

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.80 and last traded at $128.64. 96,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 106,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.84.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.97.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.