Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Lifted by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.44. 6,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,718. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

