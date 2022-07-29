Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,457,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $77.44. 7,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,718. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average of $77.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

