Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 16.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

VOO stock opened at $373.32 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

