Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $373.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

