Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,742,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $204.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.63 and a 200-day moving average of $211.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

