Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Cowen

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.06.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 616,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 594,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,683 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

