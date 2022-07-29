VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV) Trading Up 2%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $37.71. 1,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.