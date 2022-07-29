Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,872. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of -0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

