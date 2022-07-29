Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VSTO. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.23. 1,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,187. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,443.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 262.8% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

