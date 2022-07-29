Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.75

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $12.29. Vita Coco shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 1,479 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COCO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $8,715,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

