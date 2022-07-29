Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($316.33) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($176.53) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €191.00 ($194.90) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

ETR VOW3 opened at €135.60 ($138.37) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €141.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €156.24. Volkswagen has a one year low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a one year high of €210.60 ($214.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.61.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

