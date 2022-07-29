VSE Co. (VSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VSE to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

VSE Stock Up 10.7 %

NASDAQ:VSEC traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. 29,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,080. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $516.70 million, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $231.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.90 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VSE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in VSE by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in VSE by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VSE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VSE by 57.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

