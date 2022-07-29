W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 1.72 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

W.W. Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $28.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $501.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $471.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,872 shares of company stock worth $7,296,864. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

