Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average of $137.64. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

