WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 101.2% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
WANdisco Stock Performance
WANSF remained flat at $3.65 on Friday. WANdisco has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.
About WANdisco
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WANdisco (WANSF)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.