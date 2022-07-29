WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 101.2% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

WANdisco Stock Performance

WANSF remained flat at $3.65 on Friday. WANdisco has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

About WANdisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

