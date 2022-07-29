Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 5.8%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.97 and last traded at $47.71. 46,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,954,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.44.

The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.93.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $86,322.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $86,322.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $69,256.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,223 shares of company stock worth $888,783 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 388,622 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $37,565,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

