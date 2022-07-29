Wells Fargo & Company Trims Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Target Price to $760.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $760.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $824.59.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $711.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $694.48. Equinix has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Equinix by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after purchasing an additional 301,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

