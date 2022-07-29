West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 42.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE:WFG opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.20. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.17 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFG. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

