Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 1.6 %

WHG opened at $13.00 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $111.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Westwood Holdings Group

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $408,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $408,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $376,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

