WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Tops $48.02 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $48.02 million and $717,556.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00023605 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020478 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

