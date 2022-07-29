Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $204.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $249.70. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total value of $299,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,804 shares in the company, valued at $20,726,704.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

