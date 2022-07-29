Wintrust Financial’s (WTFC) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
Shares of WTFC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,392. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $68.99 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
