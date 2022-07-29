Wintrust Financial’s (WTFC) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,392. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $68.99 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

