WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.60. Approximately 26,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 175,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 3.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.