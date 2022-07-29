Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 168,084 VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of VMG Consumer Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMGA opened at $9.98 on Friday. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

