Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 26,039 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,039 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,902,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
NeoPhotonics Stock Up 0.6 %
NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $844.35 million, a P/E ratio of -121.46 and a beta of 0.77. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,208,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,208,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,620 shares of company stock worth $241,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.
NeoPhotonics Profile
NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.
