Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 161,455 Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

