Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.51 Million in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $936,000.

Get FG Merger alerts:

FG Merger Stock Performance

FG Merger stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. FG Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.