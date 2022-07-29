Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 200,738 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,738 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,766 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 776,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 473,628 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,809,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 529,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 267,968 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BIGZ opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.