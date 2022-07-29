Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 200,738 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,738 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,766 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 776,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 473,628 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,809,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 529,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 267,968 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE BIGZ opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $20.05.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
