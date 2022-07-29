Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sunnova Energy International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 82.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.18.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

