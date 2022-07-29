ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $221,666.39 and $113.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00104103 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00018408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00236396 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00038473 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

