1ST Source Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GVI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.10. 149,957 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.