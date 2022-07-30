1ST Source Bank Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

LMT stock traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,344. The company has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $420.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

