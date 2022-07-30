1ST Source Bank Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.12 on Friday, hitting $541.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,402. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $483.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

