1ST Source Bank Purchases 625 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.21. 4,848,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,739,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

