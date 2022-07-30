1ST Source Bank Sells 151 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.5% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in McDonald’s by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after acquiring an additional 903,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after acquiring an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $4,120,938 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.37. 2,653,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,682. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

